No cases of bird flu have been reported at poultry farms in Santa Barbara County.

That’s the word from the county Public Health Department.

The department issued a statement in light of isolated cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza that have been reported elsewhere in the nation.

Bird flu is found in wild waterfowl that can infect chickens, turkeys, pheasants, quail, ducks, geese and guinea fowl, as well as a variety of other wild and domesticated birds.

— Dave Mason