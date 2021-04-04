‘No border, no wall, no U.S.A. at all’

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal recently visited a juvenile immigrant holding facility in Texas used to temporarily house unaccompanied minor children.

When asked if he would call the situation at the border a crisis, the Santa Barbara Democrat replied, “I think one could characterize it as a crisis if one wants to because of the need to make sure the children are not bottlenecked in our processing facilities.” That is, Salud believes that the only problem with the run on the border is that we are not processing the people fast enough!

Rep. Carbajal also believes “the difference between the border facilities under the Trump administration and the Biden administration now are night and day.”

Teenagers Rep. Carbajal spoke to indicated they came here because they wanted a better education and a better way of life. Unfortunately, Rep. Carbajal didn’t explain how such desires constitute a legal impetus to claim asylum.

Truly, President Joe Biden has opened a literal flood gate. An estimated 1 million undocumented immigrants are expected to cross the border this year alone and that is just the beginning. We don’t have the ability to process, vet, house, and care for any of them.

How bad is it? We are setting up refugee camps and renting tens of millions of dollars in hotel and motel rooms. Further, the federal government has ceased vetting the volunteers who are screening the immigrant children for crimes involving juveniles. What’s more, the feds are releasing many of these people on their own recognizance without even as much as a court date to consider who these people are and whether they are qualified to stay.

Fortunately, the public has not failed to detect Rep. Carbajal’s duplicitous deceit in this matter. He chose the one facility for his photo-op that was not overrun and overwhelmed by orders of magnitude as it relates to the holding capacity of the same. Specifically, Rep. Carbajal wasn’t investigating the border crisis as much as he was diverting attention away from other facilities in Texas. This explains why the press, and even members of Congress, have been thwarted from filming these facilities as the crisis unfolds.

Thankfully, however, one Democratic congressman from Texas, Henry Cuellar, obtained and released damaging photos of one overcrowded immigration facility in Texas where more than 400 male minors were being held in a section meant for 250.

Rep. Cuellar, unlike Rep. Carbajal, spoke the truth and took the words right out of President Donald Trump’s mouth, when he said, “We have to stop kids and families from making the dangerous trek across Mexico to come to the United States. We have to work with Mexico and Central American countries to have them apply for asylum in their countries.” Comparatively speaking, Rep. Carbajal should be ashamed of himself.

I, myself, am a son of an immigrant who is proud to be of a country of immigrants. But what we are experiencing here is not immigration. It is an invasion.

Salud Carbajal understands the difference. Nonetheless, he has chosen instead to dissemble the truth while betraying everything and everyone he used to stand for as a former immigrant himself. That is, Salud Carbajal became a congressman and evidently lost his soul in the process. He has become nothing less than an apologist for the failed policies of the progressive movement in the face of a human tragedy that should shake him to his core.

Finally, while some choose to remain blind to what is really happening, the writing was on the wall, quite literally, on a sign on a building: “No Border, No Wall, No USA At All.” The same sign might as well be posted on what is left of the wall on our border, in multiple languages no less.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of “The Andy Caldwell Radio Show,” weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.