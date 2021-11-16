No braking on gas prices

California continues to break its records

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

These were the gasoline prices last week at a Chevron station in Goleta.

California has never seen gasoline prices this high.

American Automobile Association reported the second day of record-breaking prices Monday, with an average price of $4.682 a gallon for regular, unleaded gas. That was up six-tenths from Sunday’s average price, which broke the previous record of $4.671, set in October.

Monday’s price far exceeded the national average of $3.415 a gallon. But typically, the Western states are all in the $3.628 to $4.682 range, according to AAA.

Don’t bet on things getting much cheaper in Nevada. The home to Las Vegas and Reno is seeing an average price of $3.974 a gallon.

The average price in Washington state is $3.874. The average price in Oregon, where, by the way, gas station employees pump all the gas, is $3.782 a gallon.

Gas generally averages between $3 and $3.50 a gallon in most of the country.

The cheapest gas? That’s in Oklahoma, where it’s $2.998 a gallon.

For more information, check out the pricing map at gasprices.aaa.com.

email: dmason@newspress.com