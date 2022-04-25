No county board of supervisors, Goleta council meetings this week

There will be no Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors meeting this week.

The next meeting of the board is scheduled for May 3 in Santa Barbara.

The board generally doesn’t hold meetings on the final Tuesday of the month. However, the schedule is a bit different for June, July and August. The latter months have fewer meetings because of a summer recess; there will be no June 7 meeting because of Election Day and no June 21 meeting because of Juneteenth.

The agenda for May 3 is not yet available.

That meeting is slated to take place at 9 a.m. at the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

There is also no Goleta City Council meeting scheduled for this week. The next city council gathering is scheduled for May 3, and the agenda is not yet available.

The Goleta Planning Commission is slated to meet today at 6 p.m. The commission is slated to continue review of the Heritage Ridge Residential Apartment project and consider a proposed development agreement for 420, 430 and 490 S. Fairview Ave.

The Planning Commission will meet at City Hall at 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta.

The agenda for the Planning Commission can be found here: cityofgoleta.org/i-want-to/news-and-updates/government-meeting-agendas-and-videos.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com