No COVID-19 cases at jail by Santa Maria

The Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria has been cleared of COVID-19 cases.

That piece of good news was announced Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Since the office’s Feb. 4 update, testing has detected no further cases, and the five inmates who previously tested for COVID-19 have recovered, according to Raquel Zick, the public information officer.

The sheriff’s office custody staff and their Wellpath healthcare partners determined that the Northern Branch Jail was cleared of any cases.

In the latest update on the outbreak at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara, 10 more inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. But the sheriff’s office, the California Department of Public Health and Wellpath have cleared seven of the previously identified cases.

During the current outbreak, the Main Jail has seen 262 cases, which breaks down to 10 active cases, 247 recovered and five inmates who were released.

— Dave Mason