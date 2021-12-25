No COVID-19 numbers

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Due to the Christmas break, there are no numbers for new COVID-19 cases from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. The department will resume publishing the numbers on Monday. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Another federal judge blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contract workers next post SPORTS ROUNDUP : Dos Pueblos defeats Santa Ynez in boys basketball Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.