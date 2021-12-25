Home Local No COVID-19 numbers
Local

No COVID-19 numbers

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
Due to the Christmas break, there are no numbers for new COVID-19 cases from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

The department will resume publishing the numbers on Monday.

