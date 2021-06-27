No COVID-19 patients at Lompoc hospital

LOMPOC — Lompoc Valley Medical Center currently has no patients who tested positive for COVID-19.

In fact, the last in-patient with COVID was admitted May 10, CEO Steve Popkin said in an update emailed Friday to the News-Press.

Mr. Popkin added that the hospital is giving COVID-19 vaccinations to all of its in-patients.

Last week, the Lompoc Valley Medical Center provided vaccinations to the community on Monday and Friday. Because of a decrease in demand, clinics will now be held only on Fridays, the CEO explained.

“If the demand increases, we will add more vaccination clinic days,” Mr. Popkin said. “Appointments are available on myturn.ca.gov, and walk-ins are welcome. We will be offering all vaccines that we have in inventory. Currently we have all three: Pfizer, Moderna and J&J (Johnson & Johnson).”

For more information about the hospital, go to lompocvmc.com.

— Dave Mason