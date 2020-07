As of press time, the Santa Barbara Public Health Department’s website did not provide an update to its COVID-19 numbers.

As of Monday’s update, there are 2,896 cases in the county.

On Tuesday, Cottage Health did provide an update to its numbers, showing that it is caring for a total of 268 patients across all campuses.

196 are acute care patients, and 177 acute care beds remain available.

