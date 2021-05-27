No fireworks show in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — In lieu of its traditional community fireworks show, the city of Santa Maria has different plans for this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

The city will be offering “Safe and Sane” fireworks booths, with an educational and enforcement campaign. The deadline for nonprofit organizations to turn in completed booth applications is June 3, and the booths will be in operation starting at noon June 28, according to city officials.

In canceling the community fireworks show, city officials noted the need to have signed a contract with a pyrotechnics vendor before the spring and pay half of the approximate $30,000 cost. City officials also recognized the inability to rely upon donations for the fireworks show from businesses recovering from pandemic-induced closures or layoffs.

Santa Maria city officials sought alternatives, such as a laser show or drone show, but officials said “options are scarce in the region, cost prohibitive, and are fully booked for the Fourth of July.”

The city’s special fireworks enforcement consists of overtime teams of police officers, who respond to reports from dispatchers on fireworks-related calls.

The 12-hour period on the Fourth of July, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., is the only time “Safe and Sane” fireworks can be used within city limits. Anyone caught using any fireworks on other days will be subject to a $1,000 fine.

For more information, contact Mark van de Kamp, the city’s public information manager, at 805-925-0951 ext. 2372.

— Mitchell White