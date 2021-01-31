No free thinking allowed

Did You Know? Bonnie Donovan

We hope that Santa Barbara’s new Police Review Commission, which is being announced Feb. 2, will take into consideration certain insights such as those shared in a recent interview with Bill Maher.

He raised the question to his guest, Kmele Foster, a black popular podcaster, about the claims made by radicals that racism is a huge problem in America today. Mr. Foster said, “The numbers simply do not bear out this genocide against black America. It’s not a thing.”

He continued that left-wing programs such as “diversity and inclusion training” and “talking often about racism and discrimination” actually, “can make people presume that it exists in places that it does not.” Mr. Foster also noted “… you have to acknowledge that racism is a subjective allegation, right? I can presume intent on your behalf, whether it is there, and that is a major defect — and I don’t want to be the object of your special concern, or anyone else’s. I’m an individual, and that’s what’s important.”

He continued, “I am really surprised when I see, sort of, the outrage in Portland over these issues. When I go back and look at the number of police-involved shootings or deaths in custody, for example, the numbers simply do not bear out this genocide against black America. It’s not a thing.”

We would certainly not want to see a problem that does not exist fueled by false rhetoric. We hope the city council can muster the discernment for the realities of Santa Barbara.

“Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable and to give an appearance of solidarity to pure wind.”

— George Orwell

President Joe Biden has signed 24 executive orders during his first week of office. One is for the federal minimum wage of jobs to be $15.

Meanwhile, on Santa Barbara’s TV Channel 18, our city is advertising job openings in which a few examples of hourly wages are: grounds maintenance, $13.28; school crossing guard, $13.03; waterfront parking lead, $13.79, and waterfront parking monitor, $13.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Bjork, who was until recently the public works director, was just promoted to assistant city administrator and her salary is now $238,000. Why does the city administrator need such a costly assistant — or one at all?

Mayor Cathy Murillo and the six council members all share one secretary between them.

It is no wonder that people are upset with this gross disproportionate range in salaries. This is not New York City, or D.C., or Los Angeles, but the salaries are comparable.

Tuesday was Police Chief Lori Luhnow’s last appearance at City Hall. Can you imagine taking a job and working less than five years and getting paid $40,000 a year for the rest of your life for that little time of service?

She received many accolades from the players at city council. In fact council member Mike Jordan waxed, “It has been such a pleasure to see that level of humanity in a person running a department that is a law enforcement department.”

All the people she promoted must feel that way.

However, what difference has she made in this city?

Crime is up, transients abound, the police department staffing is at dismal levels, and of course, nothing is her fault. (Oh, and she did have her Zoom cocktail party during COVID-19. It worked out well for some.)

The latest stats regarding the COVID virus and Santa Barbara: While our numbers are leveling off, they remain high, and Did You Know? wants to know why the mayor and city council are not doing more to address this health problem in the city. Santa Barbara County is still listed in the purple tier.

Why is it that so many Santa Barbara citizens must drive to Santa Maria or Lompoc to get their vaccines? What gives? Where is the advocacy? Where is the leadership? The city is too busy with the AUD projects, installing electric bikes and changing the face of Santa Barbara as we know it. Everyone is on their own and left to their own devices.

Why is it that Trader Joe’s, Tri-County Produce, Santa Barbara Home Improvement, Gelson’s and Target are the only ones still disinfecting their carts and monitoring how many people enter their stores? Smart & Final does not even provide disinfectant or towels to clean the carts oneself. We hope this isn’t a negative result of Gov. Gavin Newsom getting scared about the recall and reopening the state.

Forty percent of the 5.3 million vaccines have been administered. What about the remaining 60%?

Many of the nation’s teachers’ unions are protesting the return for in-house education, demanding to wait for the vaccine. Now that a vaccine is available, they still do not want to return, and instead are further demanding other perks. People are calling it ransom for returning.

In Las Vegas, the teachers are going back to in-person learning due to the high suicide rate of their school children! Children, can you imagine? What have we done?

Last week in San Francisco, the school board voted 6-1 to remove the names of all past presidents, from 44 schools in their district. They also are removing the name of the first female mayor of San Francisco, named after Sen. Diane Feinstein.

San Francisco’s female Mayor London Breed admonished the school board that they should be focusing on reopening — and not on renaming — schools. What the mayor also said is that she cannot understand why the plan is to rename the schools by April, yet there is still no plan for reopening the schools.

What gives the school board this power to change the names, and therefore the history of these schools and of our country?

Again, this is another “Hurry quick while people are still sequestered, we can push through these broad changes.” On top of this travesty, the costs are projected to be more than $1 million to rename these schools.

Historically, it is a known fact that when given the option to choose a (new) last name, many emancipated slaves would choose the names of presidents they admired, and who had sacrificed for their freedom. Jefferson, Lincoln and Washington were the presidents names most chosen.

How does this fit in with today’s cancel-culture movement? Does this eradicate the validity of their history too?

Certain media outlets have recently promoted the idea that Trump supporters should be sent to indoctrination camps. However, they have been doing this for decades in America. It is called the public school system! Including, and most especially, the university system.

The teachers’ unions want to deny parents the alternative of a charter school and vouchers for non-public schools. This creates no competition, and everyone is programmed with the same message. No free thinking allowed.

“Hypocrisy in anything whatever may deceive the cleverest and most penetrating man; but the least wide-awake of children recognizes it, and is revolted by it, however ingeniously it may be disguised.”

— Leo Tolstoy