No issues with Trump’s lies?

Editor’s Note: This is in response to Dr. B.E. Zepke’s opinion “Is Biden even trying to protect us?,” which was published in the Feb. 21 Voices section.

The writer has compiled an impressive list (going back almost a half century) exposing President Joe Biden’s alleged mendacity. Yet, Trumpistas never seemed to have a problem with the more than 30,000 Donald Trump lies (about 21 a day) documented by the Washington Post, Politifact, and many others during his one disastrous term in office.

The writer seems to genuinely hate lies and the liars who tell them, but appears painfully shy about including this former president when these grievances are aired. Clearly, word limits are not the problem. So, what is?

In response to David Limbaugh’s Feb. 21 column, “Rush Limbaugh: A loving brother, friend to Americans”:

Rush Limbaugh once told an African-American caller to his radio show to “Take the bone out of your nose and call back.” He said that it seemed like the picture on every wanted poster looked like Jesse Jackson. He mocked the deaths of gay people during the heighth of the Aids epidemic. He called women struggling for equal rights “feminazis.” He was virulently anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim.

A friend to Americans? Only if you’re white, Christian, straight, male and Republican.

Robert Baruch

Yeosu, South Korea

(formerly of Goleta)