No mail, no News-Press on Monday

All branches of the U.S. Post Office will be closed Monday for the federal observation of Juneteenth.

There will be no mail. And that means the News-Press, which is distributed through the mail, won’t publish on Monday. But our office in Goleta will be open during its normal hours. And the News-Press will publish as usual this Friday, Saturday and Tuesday.

Federal offices and banks will be closed Monday.

The Juneteenth holiday celebrates the emancipation of black slaves in America. It is celebrated on the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Major Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for slaves in Texas.

— Dave Mason