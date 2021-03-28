No more trucking!

Last year, on the first day of spring, an oil tank truck crashed on State Route 166 east of Santa Maria, spilling 6,700 gallons of crude oil and fuel into the Cuyama River. The driver was speeding and is finally being prosecuted by the district attorney.

ExxonMobil recently revived plans to send 70 such trucks daily, on Highway 101 from the company’s Gaviota facility to the Nipomo refinery. If that doesn’t work out, ExxonMobil will then send the trucks barreling down the 166 to its Kern County pipeline. Those 70 trucks then return to pick up the next day’s load.

Will our county and the state sanction this major pollution process and oil spills waiting to happen? For 30 years this oil was piped north in substandard and neglected pipelines until the Refugio Beach oil spill shut down the pipeline.

Do the citizens and environment of Santa Barbara County need to bear the pollution and accident risk of this oil trucking so ExxonMobil can avoid the consequences of the Refugio spill and make a short-term profit?

Please contact your county supervisor and state Assembly and Senate members and tell them to stop this dangerous and climate killing project!

Larry Bishop

Buellton