No need to wing it

Santa Barbara Audubon Society announces Zoom programming for the rest of the year

Aaron and Emily Kreisberg are the program chairs for the Santa Barbara Audubon Society, which is offering free monthly Zoom sessions on a variety of topics.

Like the birds it helps, the Santa Barbara Audubon Society continues to soar.

And it’s doing so with monthly Zoom sessions open to its members and the public at large. They’re free for everyone, and they cover everything from a new audubon society chapter at UCSB to the first successful breeding of Western Snowy Plovers since 1960 at Carpinteria State Beach.

Here’s a schedule.



The Western Snowy Plovers bred this year at Carpinteria State Beach for the first time since 1960. John Callender will present videos and photos of the birds during his Zoom talk Nov. 17.

SEPT. 22

The society will present its newest chapter, the Goleta Coast Audubon Society, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

The new chapter is based at UCSB.

Viewers of the Sept. 22 program will learn about the chapter’s initial projects, current activities and efforts to engage UCSB students with birds and conservation issues.

GCAS consists of undergraduate and graduate students, and the chapter is organizing birding walks, conservation projects and advocacy initiatives.

The Sept. 22 program will feature a guest speaker, Conor McMahon, a UCSB geology graduate student and the GCAS president and founder.

For more information, go to santabarbaraaudubon.org/program-september-2021.

The program’s Zoom information link will be posted closer to the Sept. 22 date at santabarbaraaudobon.org/category/activities/programs.



Chuck Graham, author of “Carrizo Plain — Where the Mountains Meet the Grasslands,” will be the guest speaker for the Santa Barbara Audubon Society’s Oct. 27 talk.

OCT. 27

Chuck Graham, author of “Carrizo Plain — Where the Mountains Meet the Grasslands,” will be the guest speaker during the program, set for 7:30 to 9 p.m.

His book’s publication coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Carrizo Plain National Monument in January.

Mr. Graham is a freelance writer and photographer. His work has appeared in National Geographic for Kids, National Geographic Books, BBC Wildlife Magazine, Canoe & Kayak, Natural History, American Forests, Backpacker and the Washington Post.

The program’s Zoom information link will be posted closer to the Oct. 27 date at santabarbaraaudobon.org/category/activities/programs.



Conor McMahon, president and founder of the Goleta Coast Audubon Society, will discuss the new UCSB-based organization during the Sept. 22 talk.

NOV. 17

John Callender will discuss “Carpinteria Snowy Plovers: The First Successful Nesting in 60 Years” from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

The Western Snowy Plovers of the Pacific Coast are a federally listed threatened species. One of the major threats to them is the heavy public use of beaches during breeding season, which is March through September. The audubon society pointed out that this threat has led to historic nesting sites being abandoned.

The Snowy Plovers previously bred at Carpinteria State Beach, but haven’t done so since 1960.

During the Nov. 17 talk, Mr. Calendar will discuss the successful nesting by Snowy Plovers this year at the Carpinteria beach. He will talk about the human efforts that helped the birds succeed, and he will present photos and videos of the birds.

The program’s Zoom information link will be posted closer to the Nov. 17 date at santabarbaraaudobon.org/category/activities/programs.

For more information about the programs, contact the Santa Barbara Audubon Society at 805-964-1468 or programs@santabarbaraaudubon.org.

If you missed the live streaming of the programs, you can watch replays at santabarbaraaudubon.org/additional-resources/videos.

To join the Santa Barbara Audubon Society or make a donation, go santabarbaraaudubon.org.

