No one is as bad as Biden

Has there ever been a president worse than Joe Biden? I don’t think so. Only eight months into his term, and already we see catastrophe and chaos everywhere.

Our borders are being overrun by people from all over the world, and no one knows who they are — good, bad or indifferent. Taxes and gas prices are going up faster than we can say, “Hey man, what’s happening?”

We pull our military out of Afghanistan before evacuating our friends and innocent civilians and leave them to their merciless fates.

I don’t believe there is one single thing that Joe Biden has done so far that has been to the benefit of our country. Please correct me if I’m wrong.

I understand James Buchanan and Warren Harding were also presidential failures, but I believe that in less than one year, Joe Biden has already surpassed them in that hapless category.

James A. Webster

Santa Barbara