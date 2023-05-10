No progress on debt ceiling as deadline approaches

COURTESY PHOTO

Speaker Kevin McCarthy

By BRETT ROWLAND

THE CENTER SQUARE INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER

(The Center Square) — President Joe Biden met with legislative leaders on Tuesday, but neither side gave any indication of progress on the debt ceiling ahead of a potential June 1 default deadline.

President Biden met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at the White House.

Both sides accused each other of holding the economy hostage in the debt ceiling talks.

U.S. Rep. McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, said he didn’t see any progress. Sen. Schumer, D-New York, said Speaker McCarthy refused to take default off the table and argued that a bipartisan solution was needed. Rep. Jeffries D-New York, said additional meetings were planned.

A short-term extension also appeared out of reach.

“I don’t think a short term extension does anything,” Rep. McCarthy said after the meeting.

Rep. McCarthy put the ball in Sen. Schumer’s court.

“My position is clear and reasonable,” the House speaker posted on Twitter. “House Republicans have done their job to avoid a default and responsibly raise the debt limit. Democrats must now do the same.”

Sen. Schumer said any path forward would need bipartisan support.

House Republicans recently passed a bill to cut spending by nearly $5 trillion and raise the debt limit by about $1.5 trillion, or until March 31, 2024, whichever comes first.

Republicans have said they won’t agree to raise the debt limit without spending cuts.

President Biden and Democrats have said Congress must raise the debt limit before discussing changes to spending or other budget changes.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said lawmakers must raise the debt ceiling by June 1 or risk a default on U.S. debt obligations.