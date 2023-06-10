Home Life No question about it: It’s great to read
A series of punctuation mark-shaped sculptures functioning as tiny libraries to the public are stationed at various points of State Street in Downtown Santa Barbara. The colorful sculptures, designed by local artist Douglas Lochner and commissioned by the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture in partnership with the City of Santa Barbara, are a nod to Santa Barbara’s literary heritage. And they’re intended to inspire summer reading. (Photos of similar sculptures were published earlier in the News-Press.)
