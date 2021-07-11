No reason to change Mission Creek bridge

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara resident Gary Christiansen sees no reason to spend a lot of money on what he considers the sound Mission Creek bridge.

The realigning of Mission Canyon Road and the bridge over Mission Creek, for the purpose of increased traffic flow, seems to fly in the face of the traffic calming efforts the Santa Barbara City Council has championed in the past. To expend major funding on a sound structure is frivolous.

Granted, outside funding may be available for this project, but this funding is still taxpayer money. The refrain, “If we don’t use it, we will lose it,” does not promote the betterment of either the roadway or the aesthetics of Mission Canyon.

What is thin, is the City Council’s appreciation for the historic value of this bridge, the stegosaurus wall and their surrounding character and significance.

Gary Christiansen

Santa Barbara