No regular mail service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

by Katherine Zehnder 0 comment
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all branches of the U.S. post office will be closed for retail transactions.

There will be no residential or business deliveries. 

Normal delivery and collection schedules will resume on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

While there will be no regular mail service, the Postal Express Service delivers 365 days a year and will do so on Monday.

Stamps are available at most grocery, pharmacy and convenience stores. Most postal services and products are available 24/7 at www.usps.com. . 

