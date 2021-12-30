No spectators allowed at UCSB games

Spectators won’t be allowed at UCSB’s home games effective immediately through Jan. 17.

The decision was made in response to the uncertainties over the omicron variant and is in accordance with UC system-wide COVID-19 guidance, according to a UCSB news release.

All home events will continue to be streamed live on ESPN+ and the Stretch Internet portal on ucsbgauchos.com.

For protocols related to away competitions, see the official athletic website for the Gauchos’ opposing team. Links are available on the sport-specific schedule pages on ucsbgauchos.com.

All refunds on tickets will be processed at the conclusion of the respective sport seasons, according to UCSB.

Further updates will be announced on ucsbgauchos.com.

— Dave Mason