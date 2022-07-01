No trash collection Monday in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria advises residents that there will be no trash and recycling collection services or street sweeping on Monday because of Independence Day.

During holiday weeks, street sweeping and solid waste collection services occur one day later than usual. Residential containers need to be placed outside by 6 a.m. the next day.

Also, the Santa Maria Regional Landfill will be closed Monday and will reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

All city administrative offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Fourth of July.

For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 7270.

— Marilyn McMahon