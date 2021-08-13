“No woof” adoption event at Lompoc shelter

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is holding a “No Woof” adoption event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for those who prefer furry companions that meow, chirp, hop and purr. It will be located at the Lompoc Animal Shelter, 1501 W Central Avenue.

All pet owners, even those whose “man’s best friend” barks, may attend for free microchipping offered as part of the event.

Animals up for adoption will include cats, kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs and maybe even poultry. They will be available at half the price of the usual adoption fee.

This is the first adoption event held in Lompoc since the pandemic’s inception. The shelter has been operating by appointment, but no appointment is needed for the “No Woof” event.

“While we’ve continued to provide all other services throughout the pandemic, such as responding to injured stray animals in need and helping reunite owners with their lost pets, we are thrilled to finally have the chance to provide adoption opportunities locally,” Animal Services Director Angela Yates said in a news release. “We hope that many Lompoc residents will come out to meet the animals and take advantage of the free microchipping and pet resource center.”

Food and pet supplies are available in the resource center, which operates off of community generosity.

Bunnies Urgently Needing Assistance will be providing the microchipping services for owned rabbits, and Companion Animal Placement Assistance is joining the event as a financial supporter of Lompoc animals in the SBCAS shelter system.

To learn more about CAPA, go to lompoccapa.org. BUNS is online at bunssb.org.

And for more information about Animal Services, visit countyofsb.org/phd/animal/home.sbc.

— Annelise Hanshaw