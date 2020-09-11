NOBBE, Erwin Arnold

Erwin Arnold Nobbe, CPO passed peacefully at 92 years old, August 23, 2020, on his 62nd wedding anniversary. His wife of sixty two years, Hermine Nobbe passed on June 9, 2020.

Born in Osnabrueck, Germany on April 5, 1928 Erwin was preceded by his mother, Johanna Nobbe, father, Franz Nobbe, brother Hans Nobbe, sister Magda Schoebel, all of Germany. He is survived by his sisters, Ute, Elke and Pueppi all still of Germany. Erwin is survived by his son Ralph W. Nobbe and his wife Sharadi L. Nobbe, four grandchildren, two step grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

His life was one of challenge, adventure and fortitude. The Nobbe family home and business were destroyed by allied bombing during WWII. His dream of medical school was derailed when he was “drafted” into the German army at age 14. He was captured and became an American prisoner of war in Cherbourg, France. While imprisoned, Erwin became proficient in French and English. He was assigned to the medical barracks with the International Red Cross to assist injured and disabled war veterans. He had found his calling. Following the war, he entered the orthotic and prosthetic field. He quickly excelled and obtained his Meisterbrief in orthotics and prosthetics at the University of Freidrichsburg, Germany. During his internship in Bad Tolz, Germany, he met the love of his life, the late, Hermine Nobbe.

Following their engagement, Erwin accepted a challenging position with the International Red Cross to establish an orthotic/prosthetic facility at the University Hospital in Istanbul, Turkey. He became conversant in Turkish and continued with those early friendships to this day. Upon completion of his contract with the University, he returned to Bad Tolz and married Hermine Schmuck on August 23, 1958.

Erwin had decided to emigrate to the United States following his WWII imprisonment. Erwin was offered employment at J.E. Hanger and Co. in Washington, DC. He found that more opportunities presented as a business owner, and he acquired Pava Orthopedic Lab in Santa Barbara. That became Nobbe Orthopedics, Inc. which ultimately grew to three locations. For sixty years, Nobbe Orthopedics, Inc. served the local medical community and the tri-counties earning local, state and national recognition.

Erwin and Hermine were founding members of, and remained active in the German American club, both locally and regionally. Erwin loved travel, chess, riddles, languages, family and maintained a vast network of friends worldwide. Erwin and Hermine were re-united on their 62nd wedding anniversary. They will be missed by all who knew them.