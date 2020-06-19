NOBBE, Hermine

Hermine Nobbe passed away peacefully at home on June 9, 2020 after a brief illness at the age of 89. She was born in Bad Tolz, Germany on February 28, 1931. Hermine was preceded in passing by her mother, Anna Marie, sister Josefine, and father Alois Schmuck all of Bad Tolz, Germany.

She is survived by her husband Erwin A. Nobbe, now 92 years old. They have been married 62 years. The Nobbe’s have one surviving son, Ralph W. Nobbe, his wife, Sharadi L. Nobbe, four grandchildren (Joshua, Jessica, Joanna and Christopher) and three great-grandchildren. (Their extended family now includes six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.)

While being eight months pregnant, she emigrated from Germany in 1958. Upon arrival, she had to master a new language, explore and learn a new culture, and build a new life for their young family. She embraced it all! Hermine and Erwin originally settled in Washington, DC. They relocated to Santa Barbara in 1961 where she and Erwin established Nobbe Orthopedics, Inc. They rapidly developed a vast network of friends in Santa Barbara and continued with lifelong friendships created during their travels throughout the world.

Family, grand-kids, great-grand-kids, their vast circle of friends – near and far, extensive travel and their beloved German American club activities were her focus in life. As a force never to be underestimated, she will be missed by all. A private memorial for family has been held.