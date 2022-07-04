Noem wants to bring back the July 4 fireworks to Mount Rushmore

By KIM JARRETT

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – The skies of Mount Rushmore will not be filled with colorful fireworks this year, but South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has not given up hope for next year.

The U.S. National Park Service has denied the governor’s request for the past two years. But Gov. Noem said, “we will not be deterred.”

“As Americans all across our great country make preparations to celebrate their Independence Day, we have once again been denied the opportunity to celebrate at our nation’s enduring symbol of freedom, Mount Rushmore National Memorial,” Gov. Noem said in a statement. “We have submitted a request for 2023 and will continue asking the Biden Administration to work with us to give the people the celebration they deserve.”

The NPS said in a March letter that the fireworks could damage the park and interfere with park activities.