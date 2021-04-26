‘Nomadland’ takes Best Picture at Oscars

Chloé Zhao is first Asian woman named Best Director

“Nomadland” took home three Oscars Sunday, including Best Picture. But perhaps more notably, the film’s director Chloé Zhao became the first Asian woman, and sixth woman, to win Best Director.

Yuh-Jung Youn, from “Minari,” is the first Korean to be awarded Best Supporting Actress.

The wins are poignant in a time of attacks against Asian-Americans.

In Ms. Zhao’s acceptance speech, she gives an anecdote about memorizing Chinese poems. She recites one that says people are inherently good.

“I have always found goodness in the people I’ve met, everywhere I went in the world. So this is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold onto the goodness in themselves and to hold onto the goodness in each other — no matter how difficult it is to do.”

“Nomadland,” a film focusing on people living in vans, delves into the softness of humanity.

Frances McDormand, who plays a woman in her 60s in “Nomadland,” won Best Actress for her role in the film.

Here is the full list of Sunday’s winners:

Best Picture: “Nomadland”

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Original Screenplay: Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

Adapted Screenplay: Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, “The Father”

Animated Feature: “Soul”

Production Design: “Mank”

Costume Design: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Cinematography: Erik Messerschmidt, “Mank”

Editing: “Sound of Metal”

Makeup and Hairstyling: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Sound: “Sound of Metal”

Visual Effects: “Tenet”

Score: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, “Soul”

