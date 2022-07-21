Nomination period begins for Goleta City Council

COURTESY PHOTO

A ballot drop box is located outside of Goleta City Hall. The nomination filing period for Goleta City Council seats started Monday and continues until 5 p.m. Aug. 12.

GOLETA — The nomination filing period for Goleta City Council candidates in newly formed Districts 1 and 2 began on Monday and will close at 5 p.m. Aug. 12.

Applicants must be 18 or older and a resident and registered voter in the district in which he or she seeks election at the time nomination papers are issued.

This is the first by-district election for the city. The city is now divided into four districts, and registered voters in districts 1 and 2 will have the opportunity to elect city council members from the district in which they live.

The two western districts, Districts 3 and 4, will be decided upon in the following election in November 2024. The mayor’s seat will continue to be elected at-large and will be on the November 2024 ballot as well.

Residents interested in running for city council must schedule an appointment with the city clerk’s office to receive and/or file nomination papers. To schedule an appointment, or for more information, contact the city clerk’s office at 805-961-7505 or cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.

For more information, go to www.cityofgoleta.org/elections.

— Katherine Zehnder