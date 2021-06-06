Nominations accepted for spring yard contest

LOMPOC – The City of Lompoc & Appearance Commission is now accepting nominations for its Spring Yard Beautification Contest.

Yards nominated for the contest will be judged on visual appeal, maintenance, imagination, water conservation and artistic impact, according to a news release. This year, no back yards will be judged, and only yards that can be seen from a vehicle on the street will be considered.

Judging for the contest will occur June 21-25. Commission members will judge nominated homes and businesses while driving through Lompoc. The judges will also consider residences and businesses who were not nominated.

Winners will be announced July 1.

To submit a nomination, contact Kathleen Forbes at 805-875-8034 or k_forbes@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

— Madison Hirneisen