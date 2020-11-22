Nominations open for Lompoc decoration contest

LOMPOC —- The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission is now accepting nominations for its 26th annual Holiday Decoration Contest.

The commission will only consider nominations of Lompoc houses, apartments, businesses and other buildings with outdoor holiday decorations inside Lompoc city limits.

Prize winners will be selected by the commission judges, with viewing starting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 for several hours.

All nominees are asked to turn on their holiday lights before judging.

Nominations must be submitted by noon on Dec. 15.

Call Kathleen at 805-875-8034 or email her at k_forbes@ci.lompoc.ca.us providing the address of the nominee to make a nomination.

—- Grayce McCormick