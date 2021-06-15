Nominations open for People of the Year

SANTA BARBARA — Nominations are open for the 78th annual People of the Year, formerly the Man and Woman of the Year awards.

They will be accepted online through 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at sbfoundation.org/pyawards.

The Santa Barbara Foundation is an organizing sponsor.

Considered one of the Santa Barbara area’s most prestigious honors, the People of the Year awards honor individuals, couples or families whose extraordinary service represent a meaningful commitment to the community, address a real community need, enhance the quality of life or demonstrate exemplary acts of generosity, kindness or innovation in the Santa Barbara area.

The 78th People of the Year recipients will be honored at an in-person event at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6. For more information, visit sbfoundation.org/pyawards.

— Marilyn McMahon