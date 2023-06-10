Nominations sought for Lompoc business awards

LOMPOC — The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is holding their annual awards banquet Aug. 25.

The banquet is dedicated to celebrating the businesses, individuals, and communities that inspire, support and motivate the Lompoc Valley.

The chamber is seeking nominations from the community for awards for the 2023 Lompoc Valley Man and Woman of the Year, Small Business Hero Excellence and New Business.

Deadline for nominations is July 3.

The Man/Woman of the Year award will be given to a Lompoc Valley resident who has contributed to the prosperity of Lompoc Valley.

The Small Business award will be awarded to an individual who bears the responsibility of operating a small business. The Small Business Hero Excellence award will be given to someone who has sustained their small business a minimum of 10 years. And the New Business of the Year is awarded to a small business of three years or less.

The ceremony will be held at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc.

To register and nominate awardees, visit www.lompoc.com.

— Kira Logan