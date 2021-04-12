Nominees sought for distinguished Allan Hancock College alumni

The Allan Hancock College Foundation is looking for 100 alumni to honor during the college’s Centennial Celebration May 22.

“We welcome nominees from any era from Hancock’s 100-year history,” said Hancock Executive Director of College Advancement Jon Hooten. “Hancock has been a starting point for so many, and we want to tell the stories of those who have overcome long odds in their lives.”

Nominees’ accomplishments can range from professional, public service or otherwise notable deeds. Anyone can nominate a distinguished alumnus. Nominees must have attended Allan Hancock College (or Santa Maria Junior College) for a minimum of two semesters or 24 units or completed another program, such as the public safety academy.

Nominations are due April 19.

To nominate, go to hancockcollege.edu/100/alumni.php.

— Annelise Hanshaw