Nominees sought for Older Americans Month

Nominees are being sought for five categories of awards to be presented as part of the Older Americans Month in May.

Awards are designed to reflect the many challenges facing the community in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. They recognize seniors’ contributions to the community.

This year’s theme for Older Americans Month is “communities of strength.”

“In the past year, we’ve seen this time and again as friends, neighbors and businesses have found new ways to support each other,” said Barry Jay Marks, chair of the Area Agency on Aging Advisory Council. “And the celebration of Older Americans Month provides us with an opportunity to recognize the important role older adults and others play in fostering the connection and engagement that build strong, resilient communities.”

All residents are invited to present nominations for the award categories. Forms can be obtained from the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens by calling 1-800-510-2020 or via email at seniors@kcbx.net or online at www.centralcoastseniors.org.

The deadline for submissions is April 23.

Events to celebrate the nominees will be held virtually on May 21.

— Grayce McCormick