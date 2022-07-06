Nomura, Jahnke to discuss bicycling

SANTA BARBARA — Carpinteria Mayor Wade Nomrua and multimedia artist Adam Jahnke will have discuss Mr. Nomura’s history, the founding of Nomura Racing and Santa Barbara’s cycling history during a talk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara, upstairs at Paseo Nuevo.

Established in Santa Barbara in 1979, Nomura Racing was a bicycle shop and BMX racing team that pioneered a data and material-driven approach to bicycle frame fabrication.

The one-hour talk is free, but reservations are required because of limited space. To make a reservation, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/in-conversation-wade-nomura-adam-jahnke-tickets-370640986167.

— Dave Mason