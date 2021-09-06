Nutrition specialist introduces new organic brew

Health and wellness expert, athlete and rock climber Nora Tobin has added natural coffee entrepreneur to her portfolio.

From her base in Santa Barbara, Nora Tobin is a health and wellness partner to global organizations across luxury hospitality, entertainment, technology and financial industries.

She is also a nutrition specialist, executive and lifestyle coach, performance enhancement specialist, editorial contributor to premium publications and a brand ambassador.

Recently, Ms. Tobin has added a new component to her eclectic portfolio — Nora’s Naturals Coffee, a single-origin organic coffee harvested on a multigenerational farm in the Nicaraguan Finca La Isabela mountain range and roasted in Santa Barbara.

“The coffee is a unique and balanced blend of cocoa and citrus, providing that extra boost of energy you need. The coffee beans are grown in volcanic soil, making it rich in silica, a mineral essential to the production of anti-aging collagen in the body. The blend contains high amounts of immune strengthening polyphenols,” said Ms. Tobin

“Not only is Nora’s Naturals packed with the required caffeine levels and tastes amazing, but it is also high in antioxidants and rich in silica, essential for anti-aging collagen production and skin hydration,” she told the News-Press.

The coffee comes in 10-ounce packages, which cost $22, of light or dark roast and ground or whole beans.

Ms. Tobin said 3% of the profits are donated to the Environmental Defense Fund. The coffee is Rainforest Alliance- and Smithsonian Bird-certified.

“When you drink Bird Friendly certified coffee, you brew a more biodiverse, sustainable world. The Bird Friendly gold standard does more than other eco-friendly seals to protect habitat, which is often destroyed to make way for coffee growing. The micro lot production prevents soil erosion, deforestation and water contamination,” said Ms. Tobin, who participates in “Coffee and Conversation” sessions with leaders from a cross-section of industries who share their top strategies for sustaining peak performance.

Nora Tobin describes her Nora’s Natural Coffees as “a unique and balanced blend of cocoa and citrus, providing that extra boost of energy you need.”

“We share how to manage demands, accelerate growth and lead without sacrificing personal wellbeing. The series of interviews provide impactful tools to change physiology to adapt to stress, deliver efficient nutritional guidance to maintain superior health and calm the nervous system to improve deep sleep.

A native of South Lake Tahoe, Ms. Tobin moved to Del Mar when she was 15. After graduating from Torrey Pines High School in 2006, she became a lifeguard at Del Mar beach and as part of the training learned to do rescues from helicopters and cliffs in addition to saving scuba divers.

During a seven-month trip to Fiji, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Ms. Tobin learned how to rescue people in 20-foot waves in New Zealand and earned her yoga certification in Thailand.

When she returned to Del Mar, she continued to be a lifeguard and play beach volleyball, training to be a competitor until she came to Santa Barbara in 2009 to attend Santa Barbara City College, majoring in international relations.

“While I was at SBCC for two years, I was certified as a personal trainer by the National Association of Sports Medicine and worked with the PeakPerformance Project to become a professional beach volleyball player,” said Ms. Tobin.

At the same time, she decided to build her own brand with fitness and nutrition as a “mindset.”

“I encourage people to schedule one hour a day for some kind of ‘movement,’ which includes 40 minutes of physical exercise and 20 minutes of yoga, meditation or an activity that improves their mind,” said Ms. Tobin, an avid rock climber, who plays tennis and works out daily at Physical Focus Training Center in Montecito.

