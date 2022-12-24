NOREEN, Alfred

Apr 01, 1924 – Dec 2, 2022

Alfred Noreen, a professional mechanical engineer who ended his career as an award-winning engineering professor, died on December 2nd in Santa Barbara. He was 97.

The cause was complications from a fall sustained two months earlier while he was gardening behind his apartment, according to his family.

On June 23, 1945, Mr. Noreen graduated from the University of Washington in Seattle with a degree in mechanical engineering; was commissioned as a U.S. Navy ensign; and married his high school sweetheart, Arlene Reilley.

Mr. Noreen began his engineering career at a General Electric jet engine factory in Cincinnati, Ohio. He then joined Boeing in the Seattle area, where he rose to the management level.

At 58, Mr. Noreen retired from Boeing and was appointed a mechanical engineering professor at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, where he received several teaching awards. He retired at the age of 70.

Mr. Noreen is survived by his wife, Arlene Reilley Noreen; his sister; and all his progeny: four sons, a daughter, five granddaughters, five grandsons, three great-grandsons, and three great-granddaughters.

A memorial service will be held from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM on 2023-01-07 at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 East Constance Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA.