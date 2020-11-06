NORRIS, James B.

James B. Norris, son of James W. Norris and Lida A. Norris, passed away in his home on the morning of November the 1st, 2020, at the age of 70.

Jimmy loved surfing, tennis, travelling and his lifelong home, Santa Barbara.

He is survived by his sister, Victoria Marrin and his nephew, Mark Linder. He will be laid to rest next to his mother and father in Santa Barbara Cemetery.

He will be missed.