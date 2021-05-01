North County high school students stay busy

Righetti student places in State FFA, PVHS to hold College Day

Seniors in Santa Barbara’s North County are hard at work, and that work is paying off.

Audrey Herrera, a senior in FFA at Righetti High School, placed seventh during the final round of the virtual State FFA Extemporaneous Public Speaking Competition on Tuesday.

She took on the top three regional winners from the five other FFA Regions in California to earn the honor.

For this competition, students drew a random topic and had 30 minutes to prepare a four- to six-minute speech. After the delivery of the speech, they answered questions from the judges about the topic for two minutes.

“I feel so honored to have participated and (represented) the Righetti FFA,’’ Audrey said in a statement. “I was a little nervous but I also felt very prepared thanks to the support I get from my (agriculture) teachers. I am so happy they pushed me to do this and I wanted to make them proud.”

Audrey researched all areas of agriculture, the environment, education, business and science to prepare for the contest. She also practiced delivering a quality speech every round and articulating her answers to the oral questions afterwards.

“Each part of the Extemporaneous Speaking contest is a challenge in itself and can be very intimidating,’’ said Amy Guerra, an agriculture teacher at Righetti. “Her hard work has paid off from practicing and competing at all levels in order to qualify and earn the right to compete at the state level representing the South Coast region.’’

In addition, senior Enrique Hernandez placed fourth in the regional contest. Only the top three students in each region moved on to the state finals.

“We would like to congratulate our students that have been competing in these virtual events this year and thank Audrey Herrera for representing the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District’s FFA/Agriculture programs,’’ Ms. Guerra added. “The winners will then earn the right to represent California at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana in October, where they will compete for national recognition.’’

More high school students in Santa Barbara are on their way to success, including students at Pioneer Valley High School.

More than 300 PVHS seniors plan to take their education to the next level and will attend a drive-through College Signing Day on Monday.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and wraps up around 7 p.m. in the bus loading/unloading zone near the administration/library buildings, according to Melani Teixeira, the Career Center specialist at PVHS. Students will receive a blank pennant to fill out with their name, the school they have committed to and an engraved pen to keep. The celebration also includes music, balloons, mascots and a photo opportunity.

“The recognition is well deserved,’’ said Principal Shanda Herrera. “We wish them the best!’’



email: gmccormick@newspress.com