North Korean defector at Reagan Ranch Center

ARTHUR VON WIESENBERGER / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Yeonmi Park, a North Korean defector and renowned champion of human rights, stands inside the Reagan Ranch Center in Santa Barbara, where she addressed an audience Saturday evening. Ms. Park’s family fled from North Korea to China in 2007 and settled in South Korea in 2009 before moving to the U.S. in 2014. In another photo, Ms. Park is seen at the Reagan Ranch Center with former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, president of Young America’s Foundation. After Ms. Park’s talk, Gov. Walker gave her his American flag lapel pin. Ms. Park has said she’s part of a North Korean generation of capitalistic and individualistic individuals who she believes can lead change in North Korea from the bottom up and bring their nation freedom and wealth.
