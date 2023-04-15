NORTH, Laurine Bostian

Laurine Bostian North was born April 23, 1926, in Overcup AR, to Wiley and Etta Bostian.

Laurine Passed away April 2, 2023.

Laurine married James B. North III May 2, 1944. In 1946 they moved to Santa Barbara where they have resided ever since.

Laurine and Jim had five daughters: Genetta (Wayne, deceased) Clark, Patricia (David) Winchell both deceased, Audrey (Rodger) Carbone, Marian (Sam) Huerta, Jane (Felipe) Gomez, 13 grandchildren,

31 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

Laurine ran the business part of the family construction and apartment management business. She taught all her daughters the bookkeeping/management business.

Laurine loved traveling, puzzles, knitting, gardening, playing the piano and having parties in her home with family and friends. Her favorite part of life was the time she spent with her family. Each child felt her special love for them.

Laurine’s wish was, “I hope to be remembered for loving children, because children are our future.”

Laurine was a member of the First Methodist Church. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, was a “woman of spirit,” went on several mission trips and enjoyed Friday lunch bunch.

Laurine’s services will be announced later. Memorials can be made to Smile train, Samaritan’s purse or the Methodist church.