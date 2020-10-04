Not a Chris Wallace fan

Was the moderator from Fox News, Chris Wallace, running for election or President Trump? He spent more time debating Mr. Trump than Joe Biden did.

Mr. Wallace was totally biased against Mr. Trump and gave him more pointed cross examinations than he did with the softballs to Mr. Biden. Mr. Wallace hates Trump and showed it with his biased operations.

Mr. Biden, on the other hand, had nothing to offer but invectives toward Mr. Trump, and pushed his trillions of dollars “Green New Deal” of tearing down millions of homes and buildings and putting up expansive green buildings as his economic plan for our future. He is totally under the control of the socialist.

As an 86-year-old senior, I am disgusted with Fox, which did no service to we voters by its biased pro-Biden so-called debate program. Its display of this debate was a farce and we do not need another such nonsense again. Mail-in ballots have arrived, and voters are mailing in their votes a month ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Justin M. Ruhge

Lompoc