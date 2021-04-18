In response to “GOP is party of no,” by Robert Baruch (Voices, April 11).

With all due respect Mr. Baruch, the Republican Party is not the party of no.

It is the party of putting Americans first; capitalism, not socialism; energy independence, not the Green New Deal; the Constitution; and secure, not open, borders.

Regarding the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, it is a redistribution of wealth scheme and slush fund for the Democratic Party.

If you take out stimulus check payments, more than half of the $2 trillion won’t even be used until 2022 or later. Only 9% of the money goes for COVID-19 relief and 1% goes to vaccines. All at a time when Americans lost businesses and have no jobs.

Where does most of the money go? To non-COVID-related spending partisan pet projects. It is virtually a Democrat wish list being fulfilled. It bails out mismanaged blue states (California and New York).

In this legislative act, $570 million go to the teachers union, $50 million are for abortions, Obamacare subsidies are expanded (unknown costs), $852 million are for civic volunteer agencies, and millions are for illegal immigrants, not average Americans.

This massive spending act will increase our national debt, be paid for by new taxes and will result in winners and losers.

This is why Senate Republicans said no.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria