Noted underwater photographer to receive Wildling Museum award

COURTESY PHOTO

The Wildling Museum is inviting the public to attend a virtual event honoring the museum’s Wilderness Spirit Awardee — renowned underwater photographer Richard Salas.

The event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. June 6 and will feature live and pre-recorded tributes to Mr. Salas, as well as a live presentation by the photographer himself and his underwater video footage.

His work brings art and nature together as a means of preserving wild spaces, embodying the mission of the Wildling Museum. Mr. Salas has captured numerous photos of marine creatures, from sharks and seals to the smallest sea life. He’s a passionate advocate for the ocean and its inhabitants and has written and published books documenting his adventures.

“While I realize that as an individual, I have never been more than a drop of water in the face of the vastness of the ocean, I have also seen that as a species, our collective weight is having a profound and harmful impact on our seas,” the photographer said in a news release. “With my lights and lots of patience, I create dimensionality in my photographs of these beings so that they may leap off the page to meet and greet the viewer.

“Through my images, I hope to convey the profound sense of oneness with the underwater world that I feel when I am diving. I am committed to using my art to spark in others both a reverence and a sense of responsibility for all ocean life.”

To purchase tickets or to sponsor this event, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2021-wilderness-spirit-award, or call 805-686-8315. Advanced registration is required, and admission is starting at $50 to $250 per household with various benefits.

