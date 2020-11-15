Nothing Adds Up for a Biden Win

I, for one, took umbrage at the media calling the election for Joe Biden when there are clear discrepancies in several states that point to voter fraud. The audacity of the press to presume they have the authority to call an election before all the ballots are counted and verified goes beyond the pale. After all, it won’t take much to drop Biden down below the threshold of an electoral college win. A quote attributed to Joseph Stalin pretty much sums up our situation, “It is not the people who vote that count, but the people who count the votes”.

Our system once required voters to show up in person at their precinct and sign their name in front of a witness in order to receive a ballot and vote. The system was subsequently amended in most states to allow more and more people to vote by mail but only if an election official could confirm that the signature on the envelope containing the ballot matched the voter’s signature on file, and the vote was delivered on time. Fast forward to the current situation in Pennsylvania where a vote-by-mail ballot can be counted even if the signature doesn’t match and the postmark is missing!

Moreover, in several states that have elections still too close to call, volunteer observers were barred from overseeing the process by which signatures are validated and problem ballots are processed. There are several reports that tens of thousands of ballots were both delivered and counted in the dead of night, with no observers present, and every single one of the votes went to Biden! Specifically, according to Maria Bartiromo of Fox News, there was a 65,000 vote dump at 4 a.m. in Wisconsin, and another 138,499 vote dump in Michigan at 4 a.m., all for Biden. This could not have been coincidental.

I would personally feel a whole lot more comfortable in this process and confident in the future of our country if the Democratic party and the media would encourage transparency by way of a thorough investigation of these disputes and discrepancies. If they are so confident that Biden won handily, what do they have to lose?

After all, it takes time to figure out exactly how many dead people voted, how many nursing homes were ballot-harvested illegally, and how many ballots delivered by the “vote fairy” came with a suspect signature. Then there is the computer tabulation system used throughout the country, including here on the Central Coast, that is owned and operated by Democratic party insiders that had “glitches” that seemingly only favored Biden.

Moreover, in most every election most people vote the party line all the way down the ticket, but not this time. As everyone knows, Republicans picked up a dozen House seats and held their own in the Senate races while Trump was losing? Meanwhile, Biden received tens of thousands of more votes than did his Democrat down-ticket candidates. None of this makes sense.

In this age where America appears to be hopelessly divided, where every vote truly does count, I believe we need to go back to voting in person, while also requiring the presentation of an identification. We require a photo ID to transact all meaningful transactions and there is nothing more meaningful to a free republic than fair and honest elections.

Finally, we had the media predicting a Biden landslide. Then they called the election prematurely, while condemning any investigation into these allegations of fraud. And, now, we have Biden holding press conferences under the guise of “the office of the president-elect”, albeit, no such office exists. Stalin would be impressed.

Andy Caldwell