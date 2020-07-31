‘Nothing that rivals what we do’

Pure Maintanence’s sterilization provides effective option for local businesses to combat COVID-19

COURTESY PHOTO

Pure Maintanence’s InstaPURE was recently added to the CDC’s N-List of COVID-19 disinfectants effective at killing the human coronavirus.

Maintaining one’s own health has been the key for people across the globe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wearing masks, constantly washing your hands and avoiding touching your face has been the most prevalent discourse from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the hopes one can avoid catching the novel coronavirus.

While person-to-person contact appears to be the most common way to contract the virus, surfaces can also carry the virus, thus the importance of hand washing multiple times a day.

This is also why many businesses that have reopened recently have made it a point to constantly disinfect high-touch areas.

And while businesses and schools try their best to sanitize everything, there may be a better option — Pure Maintenance.

Pure Maintenance of Santa Barbara County recently became a member of the Master Clean USA family of companies and is the proud owner of a world-class sterilization process.

A couple of weeks ago, Pure Maintence’s InstaPURE was included on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency N-List of COVID-19 disinfectants effective at killing the human coronavirus.

“InstaPURE… is an organic FDA approved, EPA registered food surface safe chemical. It breaks down into oxygen, water and vinegar, it leaves no residue and has no toxicity. Yet as a cold sterilant it is one of the safest and highly efficacious disinfectants or sterilants known to man,” Skip Jankoski, CEO of Pure Maintenance, told the News-Press over the phone.

InstaPURE is a dry-fogging system that completely sterilizes anything the air touches within a treated building, achieving critical dwell times on every aspect of the treated surfaces.

“We deliver it through a pressurized nozzle system and as that vapor engulfs that space, anything the air touches in that space will be completely sterilized,” Mr. Jankoski said.

The dry fog travels throughout the entire air space, achieving a uniform biocidal activity and killing everything in that space.

InstaPURE is step one of Pure Maintenance’s two-step process aimed at reducing the total microbial and viral load of any treated surfaces to nearly zero.

Step two is known as everPure, essentially the same dry-fogging system that is then treated with a federally approved three-month antimicrobial, meaning that microbes will not form for 90 days.

Weekly testing is then done to document the cleanliness of the facility, which is then emailed to the patron.

“I will say this unequivocally, there is nothing that rivals what we do to enable our fellow Santa Barbarans — and other parts of the world,” said Mr. Jankoski, who also serves as the president of commercial ventures for Master Clean USA.

“There’s nobody more committed to helping Santa Barbara get back to some semblance of normalcy and we are by far the best way to do it.”

Mr. Jankoski also worked for more than two decades in the microbiology field. This experience helped him learn that biopharmaceutical companies around the world use the same process as instaPURE to disinfect their buildings.

“They used very toxic chemicals before that, one of which was formaldehyde to disinfect their clean rooms and production facilities. Now, it stands to reason and it is obvious that a disinfecting protocol in a biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility… has to be very stringent. That’s why they went this route,” Mr. Jankoski said.

These chemicals can be found in sprays and cans, but the required dwell times needed cannot be comparably achieved using manually applied wet-chemical disinfectants, oftentimes due to human error.

“It’s not just the top of the desk. It’s the side of the desk, the legs of the desk, the underside of the desk, so if a student, a teacher, a parent, a staff member touches any aspect of that which has not been properly disinfected, then you did not kill that what you intended to kill.”

While many businesses have reopened with thorough cleaning protocols, many never receive the same training as biopharmaceutical companies.

“Most infectious control people in a hospital or people that are charged with disinfecting, sterilizing and maintaining clean spaces, they need to get trained. Nobody is being trained in Santa Barbara,” Mr. Jankoski said.

Mr. Jankoski said he has not received many calls from local businesses. This may be due to most businesses working remotely, though many have expressed interest in returning to the office setting. While they can do their own cleaning, it might not accomplish what Pure Maintenance can.

“This is the biggest benefit to anybody who is going to have the general public come into any space,” Mr. Jankoski said.

Once the system is in place, all that is needed is to follow the steps left by the staff to wipe surfaces with soap and hot water every day.

Mr. Jankoski hopes more people can learn about the work Pure Maintenance can do for businesses or the general public, as well as the county Public Health Department.

“If county health officials knew what they had at their disposal to foster and facilitate a more healthy environment within the spaces of Santa Barbara, they would be satisfied and better equipped to offer more appropriate direction to people who just want their concerns alleviated,” Mr. Jankoski said. “I acknowledge that they’re not in the business of endorsing but neither is the CDC, and most people uniformly misinterpret a CDC N-list chemical as an endorsement. It is not. The CDC is not in the business of endorsing, they are in the business of documenting and recommending.”

Pure Maintenance does not eliminate COVID-19 or transmission from person-to-person contact. It is not a vaccine nor a treatment option, but it provides a space “no one else can provide.”

“If you have a barrel fire in front of your house, you could put it out with a squirt bottle. Is it overkill for a 747 to come in and drop two tons of retardant on it? Yeah, that’s overkill. But it got the job done,” Mr. Jankoski said.

“We are so comprehensive in what we do that there is no human error. It just doesn’t exist and we are using something that anybody in the infectious world knows is safe and the most effective form of sterilization.”

For more information, visit puremaintanencesb.com.

