Novel idea

“The general meaning of the title is a lie about sex. Its specific meaning is that it’s a plot device in two of Shakespeare’s comedies – ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’ and ‘Measure for Measure,’ ” said Jinny Webber, author of “Bedtrick.”

A longtime college teacher, Jinny Webber has always been fascinated by the theater and society of the Elizabethan era, and in particular, its complicated gender roles on stage and off.

In Shakespeare’s London, no females were allowed on the stage. How could a woman successfully pass as a man and be a stage player? What sort of relationships could she have? How was it for her to be a member of Shakespeare’s acting company, and what female parts did she play?

Ms. Webber explores these themes in her newly published book, “Bedtrick” (Cuidono Press, $17 and $8.99).

“The general meaning of the title is a lie about sex. Its specific meaning is that it’s a plot device in two of Shakespeare’s comedies – ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’ and ‘Measure for Measure,’ ” explained Ms. Webber during a phone interview from her home on the Mesa. “In this novel, the lie is to the world. What appears to be the marriage of a man (Alexander Cooke, known as Sander) and a woman is in truth the marriage of two women. Sander convincingly has long passed for male.

“I found in my research that Cooke was an historical actor in the companies Shakespeare worked with over the years, beginning as a boy player and becoming, by 1599 when this novel begins, a hired man. He was known for originating Shakespeare’s principal female roles. This interested me because Shakespeare’s female characters can be so outspoken during an era where women were supposed to be silent and obedient, except for Queen Elizabeth, of course. The idea of a woman playing those strong female roles is enticing. Among the few who know Sander’s true sex is Shakespeare himself.”

Dr. Webber said “Bedtrick” is accurate about the history and plays of 1599 to the death of Queen Elizabeth in 1603. The fictional aspect is that under her breeches and doublet Sander Cooke is female.

“The historic Alexander Cooke had children. If my character gave birth, she would lose her stage career,” the author told the News-Press.

“So instead, she marries Frances, a seamstress impregnated by Sander’s brother who refuses to marry her. Neither Sander nor Frances expected to have a female partner, but Frances would lose her dress shop on London Bridge if she gave birth to a bastard. It would be a marriage of necessity. Though initially both are very reluctant to do something so risky, Sander comes to Frances’ rescue because of their friendship,” Ms. Webber said.

“The arc of the story deals with what sort of union, if any, can develop between two women. If discovered, they could be whipped as witches or worse. The drama of Sander and Frances is set against a time of political turmoil in London, troubles in Ireland, the plague and the aging queen’s failure to name a successor.”

Ms. Webber, who taught at Santa Barbara City College for 33 years, has led several SBCC study abroad trips to Cambridge and London and one to Florence. While she lived and taught in England, she did extensive research, traveled to historical sites and attended dozens of plays.

She is also the author of the textbook “Woman as Writer,” two historical novels, “The Secret Player” and “Dark Venus,” and several short stories. Her plays, performed by the local company Drama Dogs at Center Stage Theater and in the Central Library’s Faulkner Gallery, include “Queen Undaunted: Margaret of Anjou,” “Tales of Woo and Woe, A Journey of the Heart,” “Qualities of Mercy” and, in collaboration with Terre Ouwehand, “From Eve’s Fair Hand.”

Ms. Webber directed the SBCC faculty production of “As You Like It” and has acted in amateur Shakespeare productions in Santa Barbara, playing Titania in “Midsummer Night’s Dream” in the 1980s and later Corin, the shepherd in “As You Like It” and the widow in “Taming of the Shrew” in Elings Park.

