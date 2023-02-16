‘Now and Then’ opens tonight in Carpinteria

COURTESY PHOTO

Andrew Miller and Jadzia Winter play Jamie and Abby in Alcazar Theatre’s production of “Now and Then.”

CARPINTERIA — The Alcazar Theatre and Ensemble will open its 2023 season tonight through Sunday with “Now and Then” by Sean Grennan.

The curtain will rise at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with matinees at 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at the theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria.

The romantic comedy/drama features Andrew Miller as Jamie, Raymond Wallenthin as “Man,” Jadzia Winter as Abby and Shannon Saleh as “Woman.” The play is directed by Asa Olsson.

“Now and Then” is a romantic drama/comedy about love, following your dreams and the costs of personal decisions.

The story is about an aspiring pianist, his girlfriend, Abby and a mysterious older gentleman, Jimmy, who offers them $1,000 each to talk with him. As the three swap stories, Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend.

“It is, at the end, very much a love story,” Mr. Grennan said. “It kind of asks us what is love worth in our lives? What is it worth going through for love? Are we destined to be with certain people?”

Tickets for the play cost $20 for general admission and $15 for seniors and students. To purchase, go to www.thealcazar.org.

— Dave Mason