Now for the rest of the story

The late Paul Harvey began his radio programs from 1976-2009 with “What the news is” and after a commercial break added the unique twists with the “TROTS” (“The Rest Of The Story”).

As illustrative of the past couple of months, here are seven TROTS for the week starting May 9.

— The news reported that on May 12 that the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, testified under oath to the U.S. Senate that wearing masks both indoors and outdoors was still required.

On May 13, President Joe Biden directly contradicted the sworn statement of the director by announcing that the CDC’s new policy was that masks were not required inside or outside for vaccinated people. Dr. Walensky said the same thing at the White House that day.

Dr. Walensky justified contradicting her Senate testimony, saying that morning the Harvard Journal of Medicine arrived with new studies showing that the science does not require masks.

The TROTS included questions: Did Dr. Walensky perjure herself before the Senate? Is she saying neither the CDC nor the faculty of the Harvard Medical School (which includes both Dr. Rochelle and her husband Dr. Loren Walensky) had seen the article before Thursday morning?

Why did the CDC prefer these studies to their own? Did the CDC even have studies?

If Dr. Walensky was truthful, were the president’s comments an attempt to use the successes of the Donald Trump program to shift the news away from the failures of his own policies (see the list below)?

— The news reported the Colonial Pipeline was being shut down and held for ransom by terrorists. The president announced that the response should be more education and said that private industry should improve their security, the rules restricting truck transportations would be temporarily relaxed, the public should not hoard gas, and everyone, drive less.

The president also said the FBI identified the terrorists as being Russian, but he would not take any retaliatory action and private industry should take defensive measures.

The CNN political commentator whom Mr. Biden named the energy secretary, Jennifer Granholm (she has no energy experience), said the solution for Colonial Pipeline’s problems was EV cars.

The TROTS included that this illustrated the importance of pipelines and the error in shutting the Keystone Pipeline as the price of gas greatly increased as did its scarcity. The suspension of some of the rules governing trucks indicates there are too many rules governing trucks. The president omitted that private industry cannot combat a foreign enemy since it has no armies. When asked if the U.S. government had paid the ransom the president responded “No comment.”

The news report included that the president was sending a representative to discuss the hostilities between Israel and Hamas, and Israel should not harm civilians.

The TROTS included that Israel was attacked by 1,500 missiles, and the U.S. sent a representative who had a job five levels down from Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken, who was an advisor to Mr. Biden’s policies favoring invading Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and supporting the Iranian nuclear deal.

Also omitted was that Mr. Biden had ended President Donald Trump’s prohibition of sending money to Palestine based on it being used to fund hostilities.

— The news reported Iranian gunboats threatening a U.S. Coast Guard vessel required 31 warning shots before retreating to the internationally agreed distances.

The TROTS included that the Iranians did not dare do this under President Trump since they knew there would be 29 fewer warning shots before they stopped being afloat.

— The news reported that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas supported the Biden administration’s border policies during his Senate testimony, even saying there was no need for the person Mr. Biden put in charge, Vice President Kamala Harris, to go to the border because she delegated the responsibility to him.

His response to Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, asking why he was not following U.S. law was that he was following humanitarian law. He also told the Senate that the flood of immigrants was caused by Mr. Trump.

The TROTS included that Mr. Mayorkas, a lawyer who served as President Barack Obama’s head of the immigration, and is now Mr. Biden’s head of Homeland Security, swore to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” which includes the immigration laws but does not include any humanitarian law (which is not even a law). Mr. Mayorkas ignored that the number of immigrants under Mr. Biden is a vast multiple of those under Mr. Trump.

— The news report included the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland saying the primary threat to the U.S. was white supremacy.

The TROT is that he offered no data since the previously collected data was so disastrous for the feds racial agenda that they stopped keeping it. His rankings ignored COVID-19, China, Iran, Russia, North Korea, burning cities, the border and climate change.

— The reported news included Mr. Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray sent nine FBI agents to pull a “Roger Stone” type of raid by busting the door down of an Alaskan household, without first knocking, and putting the owners and their guests in handcuffs for four hours despite their willingness to cooperate, while unsuccessfully searching their home for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s computer. Later they learned they had the wrong people.

Same thing with Rudy Giuliani where they declined to ask his lawyer for any documents but, instead, busted in and took all the computer materials except the Hunter Biden stuff.

The TROTS included that breaking down a door is excessive force when the residents will open it as is putting occupants in handcuffs. The attorney-client privilege should have protected the president from the materials in attorney Giuliani’s possession.

The proper way is to have Rudy’s lawyer provide any sought-after materials to a judge for an “in-camera” review, meaning by a judge. Was this really about still searching for materials to prosecute Mr. Trump?

On the morning of May 16, the mainstream Sunday talk shows did not have Mr. Biden, Ms. Granholm, Mr. Blinken, Mr. Mayorkas, Ms. Harris, Mr. Garland or Mr. Wray.

It did have Dr. Rochelle Walensky trying to explain her Thursday morning revelation. Is this the beginning of a new cycle of duplicity in TROTS?

Brent E. Zepke

The author lives in Santa Barbara