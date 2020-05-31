Now paved with creativity

Artists and writers express their ideas in chalk on State Street

State Street has become chalk full of ideas.

As progress continues toward reopenings, the street has evolved into a pedestrian promenade and, in a burst of spontaneity, a creative avenue for expression.

To see what’s up, just look down. Chalk messages and drawings have turned what was just pavement into a canvas of emotions, advice and humor.

You’ll find a lot in just the 700 block, which is featured in the photos on this page. For example, there’s that alien waiting to beam up to a starship. Look elsewhere, and you’ll see a face sparkling with dramatic eyes, an opened mouth and the hint of a nose.

Someone else has drawn a pyramid and the Eye of Providence above it with the ominous message: “Welcome to the New World Order.”

But artists are also encouraging you to stay optimistic. Just keep walking on State Street, and “just keep smiling” — that’s the word on the street.

And if you don’t see the sun above you, just look down. It’s there in all its glory, thanks to a chalk artist.

