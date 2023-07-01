Now … the good news

With our present administration, it’s easy to write about what’s wrong with America.

But it can also be easy to write about what’s good too.

Aside from the obvious being a free nation, Americans have so many opportunities to allow anyone to become whatever they want to be. Skin color, station in life, nationality, male or female, religion, are not hindrances in this still great land of opportunity.

Our news feeds, including myself in my own columns, tend to focus on all the negative things that swirl around us. And those things need to be pointed out for sure. If we turn our backs, shrug our shoulders, and ignore the wrongs, then we get steamrolled. So it’s imperative we stay focused.

However, our news media feeds us a diet of fear, divisiveness, anger, hatred and pits us against each other. It makes for gossip news, but not good news, and certainly not news that helps people with their daily anxieties of getting through life.

The true America, the real world, and I’ve made mention of this before, I find in the most unlikely place, is spread out before our eyes like a societal smorgasbord on the TV show, “America’s Got Talent.”

This amazing format of offering anyone from around the world to showcase their talents and skills before millions, is an opportunity beyond their wildest dreams. In many cases, as Simon Cowell, show founder and one of the judges keeps saying, “These three minutes could change your life.”

For me, it isn’t necessarily just the talent or who the winner of the million-dollar prize will be, that’s the show’s finale. It’s the people themselves — the individuals, the bonding of the singing groups, amazing dance troupes from the far corners of the world with children who weren’t born when the show first aired. Young comedians. Unbelievable singers. Magicians.

On occasion the audience has sat frozen in momentary silence after a performance leaving the person(s) onstage to wonder what happened, then suddenly all 4,000 roar in a standing ovation. The performer(s) are brought to tears of joy. What a rush that must be. How rewarding.

But what really makes something special. What you see on that stage and hear from the audience, is there are no color lines, no prejudice, no condemnation. Unless they’re really bad (but that’s a performance being judged, not the person), and even some of them get cheered through. The audience is rooting for the human beings, the artistes. They are cheering, clapping, crying, a thunderous appreciation for the amazing talent. Nationality or even physical handicaps makes no difference.

It’s like watching mankind through a clear unblemished lens without the infection of politics or an infusion of propaganda to try and make someone think something other than what they’re witnessing. The lens of life is sharpened to reveal what people really are like. Good, caring, loving, emotional, unselfish. They’re rooting for the performers to do good. To be given the chance to change their lives for the better. To reach success no matter how small or large.

The show reveals to me the genuine heart of the world. Not the one we’re being forced to see or believe on a daily basis. But the real, unadulterated beauty of what makes humans, human.

If we could harness, embrace the love and goodwill coming from that audience in a bottle and offer that as a booster shot to those who struggle with how they view the world and their lives, Earth would blossom into a planet of unicorns and rainbows.

The planet is tainted with information intended to give the impression that most people are bad. That skin color is responsible for so many things, white or black or green.

Even the worst of the worst, many who likely will never get their mental wires uncrossed, all began life like every human being on the planet, as an innocent child. Bad wiring, society, parental upbringings, if they even had parents all, played a role in messing up with people’s heads. They are the ones that lead the news.

The news media, of course, needs to report these worst of the worst, such as the mass shootings. But the focus needs to be on those who lost their lives and how did the shooter get to that point and how can we fix it. Instead, it always turns into something else.

In a perfect world, all the good stuff should be the primary news and the bad stuff take a back seat. Can you imagine how much nicer things would look? How less stressful for so many it would be. I know I sound a little like a peace-loving hippie, but I think we all have some of that in us. It’s sure a lot nicer to be talking about happy things instead of all the world’s problems.

On the other hand, waking up and taking inventory on what hurts before I try and get out of bed, is a daily reminder, there are some things you just don’t have any control over.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.